Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $6.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.73. 365,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.