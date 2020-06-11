Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

Marriott International stock traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 331,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

