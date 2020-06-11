Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

PSX stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 141,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

