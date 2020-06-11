Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:MS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,621 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 281,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 90,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

