Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.62. 82,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.97.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

