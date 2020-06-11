Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 81.9% in May

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,500 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the May 14th total of 314,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.
Shares of NTP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.48. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.
About Nam Tai Property
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.
