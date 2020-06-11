Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 81.9% in May

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,500 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the May 14th total of 314,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Shares of NTP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.48. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTP. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

