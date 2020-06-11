Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.
Shares of NATH opened at $61.32 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
