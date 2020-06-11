Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Shares of NATH opened at $61.32 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 88.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 53.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.