National Storage Affiliates Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 293.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.87. 10,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -159.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,500 shares of company stock worth $953,780. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

