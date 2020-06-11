Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NHS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,488. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.80.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,163 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $439,620.84. Insiders have bought a total of 736,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,740 over the last three months.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.