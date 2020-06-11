NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

NYSE:NI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 166,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

