Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,968 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,824,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,778,000 after buying an additional 79,297 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 119.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,740,000 after buying an additional 813,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 57.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,664,000 after buying an additional 238,397 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 165,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded down $20.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.82. 1,071,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,495. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.59 and its 200 day moving average is $275.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.