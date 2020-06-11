Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 225,797 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,797 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $69,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 154,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 56,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 64,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

CSCO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 13,533,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,629,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.