Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

