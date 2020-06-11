Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,440. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average of $281.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

