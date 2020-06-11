Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,215 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of WBA traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,583. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

