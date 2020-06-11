Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 20,152 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG traded down $10.44 on Thursday, reaching $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,400,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $168.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

In other news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

