Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,665 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.40. 778,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.56 and its 200-day moving average is $304.70. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

