Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of FleetCor Technologies worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,806,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after buying an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,772,000 after buying an additional 439,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $14.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.68. 752,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.18.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

