Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,671 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $120.33. 41,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

