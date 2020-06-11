Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,048 shares of company stock worth $15,467,133 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $41.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $984.05. 12,131,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,508,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,105.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $805.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.94. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $207.51 and a 52-week high of $1,027.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

