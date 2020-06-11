Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 7,611,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601,237. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

