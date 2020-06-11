Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.35 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,102,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 205,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after buying an additional 478,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,209,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.61.

NYSE:AEP traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,438. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.