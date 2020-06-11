Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,177,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.56. 1,438,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

