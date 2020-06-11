Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.12 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 65.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269,092 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $10.31 on Thursday, reaching $145.73. 1,334,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

