Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.67 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,865 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $9.27 on Thursday, hitting $123.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

