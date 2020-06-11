Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $64.32 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 26,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,911,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,277,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,175,000 after purchasing an additional 701,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,444,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,996. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.