Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. 121,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

