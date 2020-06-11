Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after buying an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after buying an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after buying an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,445. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

