Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.