Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,428 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.26. 290,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

