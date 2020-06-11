Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 165,784 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,784 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

JD traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,747,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,873,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.