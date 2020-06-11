Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 65,656 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,656 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,813,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,483,000 after purchasing an additional 236,063 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 959,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 176,949 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,070,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of UTX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.36. 9,748,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

