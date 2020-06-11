Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,417,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,509 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,042,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 41.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,825. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $6.29 on Thursday, hitting $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,807. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

