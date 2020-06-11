Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 19,816 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SYSCO worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 263,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,478. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.