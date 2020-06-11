Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 487 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,524 shares of company stock valued at $10,558,278. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.48. 37,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.97.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

