Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,041 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

