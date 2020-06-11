North American Construction Group’s (NOA) Sell Rating Reiterated at

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,641. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.
