North American Construction Group’s (NOA) Sell Rating Reiterated at

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,641. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

