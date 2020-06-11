Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 527,973 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.33% of Northern Trust worth $837,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

