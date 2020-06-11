NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

