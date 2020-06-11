Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.31 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $24.20 or 0.00258040 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $63.42 million and $1.31 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.99 or 0.07633532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00054926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,620,332 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.