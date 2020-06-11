NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 11,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 38.32 and a current ratio of 43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.38. NVE has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NVE by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

