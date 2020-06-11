NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 11,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 38.32 and a current ratio of 43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.38. NVE has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.40.
About NVE
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.