Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 240.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

ODC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $32,212.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $549,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

