OKB Price Hits $5.15 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. OKB has a total market cap of $309.11 million and $134.17 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00054926 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $715.99 or 0.07633532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

