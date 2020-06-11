Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OSBC. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OSBC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Eccher acquired 12,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $99,633.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 971,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 219,040 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

