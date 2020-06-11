OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Down 8.2%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.91, 19,514 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,095,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday.

Get OpGen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 405.10% and a negative return on equity of 241.40%. As a group, analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 165,902 shares of OpGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $408,118.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,272.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,419 shares of company stock worth $632,623. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.