OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 3,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.