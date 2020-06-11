Opus Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,626,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.