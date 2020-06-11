Opus Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,158,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,634,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

