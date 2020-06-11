Opus Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Opus Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

