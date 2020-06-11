ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the May 14th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $65,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

IX traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.57. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

IX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

